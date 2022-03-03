iHeartRadio

Fluctuating temperatures over the next week in Windsor-Essex

image.jpg

Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex can expect some temperature swings over the next several days.

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 0C. Wind chill -14C in the morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late in the afternoon.

The evening is expected to be clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -11C. Wind chill -7C in the evening and -16C overnight.

The temperature is expected to rise to 19C over the weekend, and then drop with a chance of snow.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

  • Friday..sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 3C. Wind chill -16C in the morning. Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -6C.
  • Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8C. Saturday night..showers. Low 8C.
  • Sunday..periods of rain. High 19C. Sunday night..periods of snow. Low zero.
  • Monday..periods of snow. High 2C.
  • Monday night..cloudy periods. Low -4C.
  • Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 4C. Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low -5C.
  • Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 4C.

The average high temperature this time of year is 3.5C and the average low is -4.6C.

