Fluctuating temperatures over the next week in Windsor-Essex
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex can expect some temperature swings over the next several days.
Thursday will be sunny with a high of 0C. Wind chill -14C in the morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late in the afternoon.
The evening is expected to be clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -11C. Wind chill -7C in the evening and -16C overnight.
The temperature is expected to rise to 19C over the weekend, and then drop with a chance of snow.
Here’s the forecast over the next several days:
- Friday..sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 3C. Wind chill -16C in the morning. Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -6C.
- Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8C. Saturday night..showers. Low 8C.
- Sunday..periods of rain. High 19C. Sunday night..periods of snow. Low zero.
- Monday..periods of snow. High 2C.
- Monday night..cloudy periods. Low -4C.
- Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 4C. Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low -5C.
- Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 4C.
The average high temperature this time of year is 3.5C and the average low is -4.6C.
