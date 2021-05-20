Fluctuation in new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 36 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Thursday.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the number of new cases in the region is fluctuating this week. WECHU reported 16 new cases of the virus on Tuesday and 70 new cases on Wednesday.

The province is set to announce reopening plans on Thursday, but Ahmed says he doesn't know what they will be.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 422 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,255 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,485 people who have recovered.

HERE’S THE BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

15 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

18 cases are community acquired

1 is travel-related to the U.S.

2 cases are still under investigation.

There are 348 cases that are currently active, including 167 identified as Variants of Concern.

WECHU says 23 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are in the hospital and one is in the ICU.

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

8 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 community outbreak

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED: