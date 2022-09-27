Fluffy, male cat who loves cuddling seeking new home

On this week's edition of Take Me Home Tuesday, a cuddly adult cat from the Sudbury SPCA shelter is looking for his new home after being surrendered.

Grizzly is best described as an adorable, affectionate and fluffy cat that is approximately eight years old and loves people.

He was reluctantly surrendered to the shelter at the College Boreal campus by his elderly previous owners when he wouldn't stop interfering with one of their oxygen tubes, Alex Binns of the Sudbury SPCA told CTV News.

"He has a bad habit of chewing on chords," Binns said.

"Might have just been bored in his former home."

His energy level is described as medium.

Grizzly's front paws have been declawed, which will factor into the houses he can be placed into.

He is a domestic long hair that will require frequent brushing, but is very clean. That is something people with allergies should consider.

When Bryan Cooper, the morning show co-host of Pure Country Sudbury, held him Tuesday morning he said he was expecting for his shirt to be full of fur afterward, but said that was not the case.

"Grizzly is not a fan of other cats," Binns said.

"When he first came to the shelter, he was pretty unhappy just generally being around other cats."

That is why is best suited for homes without other animals.

Grizzly will be featured on CTV News at 5 Tuesday night.

To book an appointment to see Grizzly or any of the other animals at the Lasalle Boulevard shelter, contact the Ontario SPCA Sudbury & District Animal Centre.

The last two animals featured on Take Me Home Tuesday, Little Buddy and Catbury, have both been adopted.