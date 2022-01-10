Fluoride going back into to water system for Windsor, Tecumseh and LaSalle

Windsor, Tecumseh and LaSalle will have fluoride reintroduced in the water system this week.

ENWIN Utilities Ltd., on behalf of The Board of Commissioners of the Windsor Utilities Commission (WUC) announced Monday that it will reintroduce Fluoride into the local drinking water systems for Windsor, Tecumseh and LaSalle, effective Jan. 12, 2022.

The utility company says the Fluoride implementation follows completion of extensive tests recommended by Jacobs Engineering, including a treatability assessment, a review of fluoride additives, as well a study using WUC’s pipe test loop to ensure no adverse effects to WUC’s corrosion control program.

“We completed the pipe loop testing, as anticipated in 2021, but experienced a minor set-back in the implementation due to supply chain issues related to COVID-19,” said Garry Rossi, VP Water Operations. “We have now resolved that issue, and our team is poised to begin introducing Fluoride.”

ENWIN will continue to monitor the pipe loop after the implementation to ensure pilot data is consistent with actual drinking water system sample results, and to collect further seasonal data.

"We are dedicated to ensuring the water we provide is safe and reliable," commented ENWIN president and CEO Helga Reidel. "We have received a 100 per cent rating on our annual audit by the ministry for the last ten years, and we want to ensure we maintain our consistently high standards."

Windsor-Essex acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai said Monday that he supports the move. He said it is beneficial for dental health.

The decision is opposed by Fluoride Free Canada, a group that is calling on municipalities like Windsor to stop the use or re-introduction of fluoride into public drinking water.

ENWIN and the WUC produce approximately 39 trillion litres of potable water, delivered to Windsor, Tecumseh and LaSalle annually.