Fluoride will return to Calgary water after 13-2 vote by council

Calgary council has voted 13-2 in favour of returning fluoride to the city's water supply.

The move at Monday's regular council meeting follows a ‘yes’ vote in a plebiscite held during the municipal election in October.

Only Coun. Andre Chabot and Coun. Dan McLean voted against the measure on Monday.

Calgary stopped adding fluoride to its drinking water in 2011 as directed by city council. This was the seventh plebiscite held on the fluoridation in Calgary, with previous votes in 1999, 1989, 1971, 1966, 1961 and 1957.

The city says the estimated cost to reintroduce fluoride is approximately $6 million to upgrade the dormant fluoridation system and officials have said it could take up to two years for the work to be completed.



