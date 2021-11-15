Fluoride will return to Calgary water after 13-2 vote by council
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Dave Dormer
Calgary council has voted 13-2 in favour of returning fluoride to the city's water supply.
The move at Monday's regular council meeting follows a ‘yes’ vote in a plebiscite held during the municipal election in October.
Only Coun. Andre Chabot and Coun. Dan McLean voted against the measure on Monday.
Calgary stopped adding fluoride to its drinking water in 2011 as directed by city council. This was the seventh plebiscite held on the fluoridation in Calgary, with previous votes in 1999, 1989, 1971, 1966, 1961 and 1957.
The city says the estimated cost to reintroduce fluoride is approximately $6 million to upgrade the dormant fluoridation system and officials have said it could take up to two years for the work to be completed.
-
15 per cent of Saskatoon city workers are opting not to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinationMonday marks the deadline for City of Saskatoon employees to submit their proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
-
Blocked highways and a boil-water advisory: On this day 15 years ago, there was another major storm in B.C.As roads flood, mudslides block highways, areas are evacuated and people sit in the dark, British Columbians may remember this isn't the province's first major storm on this day.
-
4 charged after large drug seizure east of Edmonton: RCMPVegreville RCMP seized large quantities of drugs and stolen property last week.
-
Bank teller in St. Marys saves senior from scammersA senior almost lost $10,000 to a scammer but it was stopped by a bank teller in St. Marys.
-
Strathroy police lay charges after violence reported at SDCITwo separate incidents at Strathroy District Collegiate Institute have resulted in multiple youths being charged, according to police.
-
City of Greater Sudbury to expand its gas collection systemConstruction is underway at one of Greater Sudbury’s landfill sites. The Kingsway location, in the east end of the city, will see expansion on its gas collection system.
-
Trudeau meets men's national soccer team at Edmonton training sessionPrime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Canadian men's soccer team at the Commonwealth Field House ahead of their match against Mexico on Tuesday.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide latest case updateSince the pandemic began, 2,257 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 107 deaths in the Vancouver Island region.
-
'Joyful, generous': Former students reflect on life of Sask. theatre icon Henry WoolfOver the years, Henry Woolf taught and mentored hundreds of drama students at the University of Saskatchewan, who are now left to reflect on the impact he had on them.