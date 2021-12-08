iHeartRadio

Flurries and cold weather on the way for Ottawa

A couple walk their dog along an Ottawa street after an overnight snowfall on Nov. 15, 2021.

After Ottawa's first winter storm of the season came earlier this week, cold temperatures are set to arrive.

There is a 70 per cent chance of flurries on Wednesday morning, according to Environment Canada, with a high of -5 C.

But on Wednesday night, the temperature will drop. The overnight low will be -13 C, with the wind chill making it feel more like -19.

On Thursday, the high will be -6 C, with a wind chill of -20 in the morning and -10 in the afternoon. The weather will be mainly cloudy, but clearing late in the morning.

Things will warm up on Friday to above freezing, with a high of 1 C and a 70 per cent chance of flurries.

On Saturday, the high will shoot all the way up to 10 C, with rain showers expected. Sunday will return to a more season 1 C with a mix of sun and cloud.

