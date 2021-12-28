iHeartRadio

Flurries and colder weather headed to Windsor-Essex

Snow covers tree branches in Waterloo Region, Ontario. (Nov. 15, 2021)

Environment Canada is calling for periods of snow starting Tuesday afternoon amounting up to two centimetres.

The forecast says skies will be cloudy and wind becoming east 30/h late Tuesday afternoon and a high of 2C.

More flurries are expected into the evening with snow ending near midnight then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle or flurries overnight.

Environment Canada says there is a risk of freezing drizzle in the evening and after midnight with snowfall amounting to another 2 cm.

Temperatures are expected to keep steady near zero with east winds 30 km/h.

Here’s the Environment Canada forecast over the next few days:

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of drizzle or flurries early in the morning and 30 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Wind east 30 km/h becoming light in the morning. High 3C. UV index 1 or low. Wednesday night is expected to be loudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low zero.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 5C. Thursday night expected to be cloudy. Low 1C.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 7. Friday night, cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Saturday: Rain with a high of 9C and into the night, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a low of -2C.

Sunday: Calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -2C. Into the evening, cloudy periods and a low of -8C.

