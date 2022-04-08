Flurries and showers possible in Windsor-Essex forecast

Environment Canada says a temperature dip could bring flurries to Windsor-Essex.

The forecast for Friday is mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers changing to 70 per cent chance of showers near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning.

Wind becoming southwest 30 km/hr Friday morning. High 8C. UV index 4 or moderate.

As for Friday night, it will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of rain showers changing to 60 per cent chance of flurries near midnight. Wind southwest 30 km/hr. Low 2C.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Saturday..cloudy. 60 per cent chance of flurries changing to 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries near noon. Wind southwest 30 km/h. High 6. UV index 3 or moderate.Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low zero.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10. Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 4C.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 15C. Monday night..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 9C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 17C. Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 11C.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 18C. Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 13C.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 16C.

The average high temperature this time of year is 11.6C and the average low is 1.6C.