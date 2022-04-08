Flurries and showers possible in Windsor-Essex forecast
Environment Canada says a temperature dip could bring flurries to Windsor-Essex.
The forecast for Friday is mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers changing to 70 per cent chance of showers near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning.
Wind becoming southwest 30 km/hr Friday morning. High 8C. UV index 4 or moderate.
As for Friday night, it will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of rain showers changing to 60 per cent chance of flurries near midnight. Wind southwest 30 km/hr. Low 2C.
Here’s the forecast over the next several days:
- Saturday..cloudy. 60 per cent chance of flurries changing to 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries near noon. Wind southwest 30 km/h. High 6. UV index 3 or moderate.Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low zero.
- Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10. Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 4C.
- Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 15C. Monday night..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 9C.
- Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 17C. Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 11C.
- Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 18C. Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 13C.
- Thursday..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 16C.
The average high temperature this time of year is 11.6C and the average low is 1.6C.