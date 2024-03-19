Flurries expected as spring officially arrives in Ottawa

Spring will arrive in Ottawa and eastern Ontario today as flurries fly across the capital.

Spring officially arrives at 11:06 p.m.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly cloudy start to the day with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Flurries beginning late this afternoon. High 2 C.

Flurries ending near midnight then cloudy with a chance of flurries. Low -2 C.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries or showers. High 3 C.

Below normal temperatures will move into the region Wednesday night, and continue through the first few days of spring.

Wednesday night's low will be -9 C.

Thursday will be cloudy with a high of -2 C. Thursday night will see a low of -12 C.

The outlook for Friday calls for mainly sunny and a high of -2 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 4 C and a low of -6 C.