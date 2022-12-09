Flurries for Calgary this weekend

Man, that upper air is taking us for a ride. The cool is cooler, the warm stays warmer longer, and the snow tries to stick it out for a wider range of days.

Locally, we're still in a somewhat benign zone for Friday; wind gusts may make it to 40 kilometres per hour before rapidly fading for a calm afternoon.

The chance of flurries that strikes out Saturday would (if it happens) be a scant band or two; ditto for Sunday and overnight Monday, as well. It's hardly worth the mention.

When we finally dip into the trough, we'll be more aligned with the northerly wind, now. That'll bump things down for Sunday, still, but Monday has also jumped on that particular bandwagon.

Tuesday marks the start of the warmer pattern, and by late next week, we should see a return to temperatures just a couple below freezing, with sun sticking around.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Friday

Evening: some cloud, low -9 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy, chance of flurries

Daytime high: -3 C

Evening: cloudy, evening flurry risk, low -11 C

Sunday

Mainly cloudy, chance of flurries

Daytime high: -9 C

Evening: overnight snow showers, low -13 C

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -10 C

Evening: some cloud, low -13 C

Tuesday

Sunny

Daytime high: -7 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -10 C

Wednesday

Sunny

Daytime high: -4 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -11 C

Naturally, I had to use a photograph of the sunrise yesterday morning. Alex sent us this delightful edition:

But, with so many sunrise pics, I figured it would also be nice to show a moon set. Thanks to Susanne for sending that:

