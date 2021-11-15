Flurries in the forecast for Monday

Environment Canada is issuing a winter weather travel advisory for part of the province, and some areas could even see snow squalls.

The weather advisory has been issued for Waterloo Region, Woodstock, and Oxford County.

The agency says flurries coming in off of Lake Huron could be heavy at times, staring Monday afternoon and continuing into the evening.

Between two and four centimetres of snow could fall within a one or two-hour period, and Environment Canada is warning drivers that visibility could be an issue on the road, along with slippery conditions.

A snow squall warning has also been issued for Stratford, Mitchell, southern Perth County, Goderich, Bluewater, and southern Huron County.

The agency says squalls will begin Monday afternoon and continue into the evening before weakening into flurries later that night.

There could be snowfall amounts of up to 15 centimetres.

Environment Canada says there could be zero visibility with bursts of heavy snow in some areas.