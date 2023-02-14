Flurry of objects shot out of the sky leads to UFO speculation

Recent news of unidentified objects being shot out of the sky in Canada and the U.S. has sparked plenty of online chatter.

Many people have their own theories — be it spies or space aliens — but science educators in northern Ontario see this as an exercise in practising one of the key aspects of science: looking for evidence.

The folks at Science Timmins told CTV News that people shouldn’t jump to conclusions about what the objects are, where they came from and who launched them.

“So many possibilities and I think pinpointing the reason I very, very hard, unless they catch the payload and analyze it,” said Antoine Garwah of Science Timmins.

Garwah said the scientific method keeps scientists from making definitive statements without proper evidence — and that people should keep that in mind right now.

“Could be a prank, could be scientific,” he said.

“Could be spying, could be anything. If there is no evidence … take it or leave it.”

Meanwhile in Timmins, a town where flying objects are launched into the stratosphere every year — weather balloons, to be exact — the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) said it always informs communities to expect those aircraft in the sky and that they have special clearance.

“We file a flight manifest, we get an authorization with Transport Canada and we also have coordination with Nav Canada,” said Philippe Vincent of the CSA.

“Our balloons are registered and we have a transponder on board, so they can follow us at any moment.”

The balloons are meant for testing aerospace equipment and collecting data about the Earth’s atmosphere for use in climate projects.

Vincent said recent headlines will likely drive more buzz around its next campaign this summer, when France’s space agency and aerospace students from across the country will be launching balloons.

And he said the CSA makes sure everyone knows what to expect beforehand.

“We usually promote the science behind it, we present the teams, the fact that we’re giving opportunities to students and Canadian scientists,” Vincent said.

Meantime, officials say while the mystery around these recent UFO sightings may be frightening, people would do well not to let their imaginations run wild and wait until their origins are confirmed.