Flute and clarinet ensemble wins golds in both regional and national competitions

A flute and clarinet ensemble from North Bay called 'Second Wind' is hitting the high notes after picking up two golds at both a regional and national competition.

The sweet melody from clarinets and flutes drifts into the breeze from the lawn.

The music is coming from a group of musicians, that is made up of over a dozen seniors, who enjoy playing their instruments in their free time.

"There's nothing as great as being a part of a bigger sound," said clarinet player Dianne Lebbe.

Clarinet player Sandra Hay told CTV News the sound is music to her ears.

"I thought you know my boys had left the house and that it was something to do and I taught myself to play nine years ago," she said.

Rehearsing and playing for an audience or for passing cars from the front lawn of one of the member's homes is a favourite pastime for the spirited group of musicians.

“We are second winding,” said Lebbe.

“We are doing something pretty terrific."

Under the direction of bass clarinet player and music director Mary Thornton, the ensemble started with just four members about a decade ago – since then it has grown into a steady group of 16 members.

All of the players are retired seniors and range from age 61-90 with one thing in common: a love of playing music.

"Many of them have a strong work ethic and that leads to the success of the group," said Thornton.

The ensemble is now golden scooping up a gold in March at the Northern Ontario Music Festival in Sudbury. From there, the company had the opportunity to play at the national competition: MusicFest Canada where it won a second gold plaque.

Thornton called it a great honour for the group.

"That was huge. It was an honour for us and a new experience for us," she said.

"The looks on their faces. It was shock."

Being award a national gold is a moment the group will cherish forever.

"An opportunity I never dreamed would happen," said Lebbe, as the group’s musical sounds carried off into the distance.