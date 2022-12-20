Flying out of YVR? Here's what Air Canada and WestJet are offering if you cancel

With winter weather causing "unprecedented" delays and cancellations out of Vancouver International Airport during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, airlines are offering options for travellers who choose to cancel their plans.

Between Dec. 20 and Dec. 24, the airport was projecting an average of 65,083 passengers at its terminals per day. But snow and frigid temperatures have thrown a wrench in the works, leaving many stranded and others worried about the fate of upcoming flights.

FLYING WITH AIR CANADA?

The airline announced Tuesday that it will be offering what it calls an "extended goodwill policy" for those who reschedule or cancel.

"Due to the current weather event in Vancouver, we understand that you may want to make alternate travel arrangements. If you currently have a reservation, Air Canada has implemented a policy that makes it possible for you to make voluntary changes to your itinerary," an online update says, adding that changes can be made up to two hours before departure.

"People due to travel to and from Vancouver Dec. 20 to 25 can rebook at no charge up to Dec. 31," a spokesperson told CTV News in an email, noting the re-booked flight must occur on or before Dec. 31.

For those who can't re-book in the narrow window, vouchers for future travel will be provided.

The carrier has also said it will not be providing any vouchers for food or hotel rooms for anyone stranded at the airport.

"As weather and storm situations are beyond Air Canada’s direct control, we are not able to provide for accommodations or meals," a statement from a spokesperson Tuesday said. .

FLYING WITH WESTJET?

Those with flights booked between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26 can "proactively cancel" and receive a full refund by filling out an online form. This only applies to "flight-only" fares booked directly with the airline and not to vacation packages, group flights, or trips booked through a travel agent, according to the company's website.

The airline has also activated its "enhanced flexible change and cancellation policies" for flights scheduled through Jan. 8, 2023. However, any changes or cancellations must be "actioned" before Dec. 26. These policies allow travellers to change travel dates with no fees. Refunds will be issued with no cancellation fee charged, however, only "according to the guidelines for the original fare bundle."

Those who find themselves at the airport facing a cancelled or delayed flight won't have many options for an alternative.

"We sincerely apologize to guests who have been impacted by cancellations and delays resulting from severe winter weather across Western Canada. We understand the importance of holiday travel and the frustration and disappointment this has caused. Our teams are working to reaccommodate guests as quickly as possible, where possible," an update online says.

“There is very limited reaccommodation availability due to the high demand for travel this time of year and the significant impact across the industry."