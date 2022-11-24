Fog advisories in effect for London region

Much of the region is under a fog advisory Thursday with zero visibility reported in some areas.

According to Environment Canada, “Persistent fog with visibility near zero is occurring in widespread areas and will continue through the early morning hours. The areas of fog will dissipate rapidly through the middle of the morning.”

The statement goes on to say that, “Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

The advisory is in effect for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Elgin, Oxford-Brant and most other regions to the north east.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 11. Wind chill -5 C this morning.

Thursday Night: Cloudy. Periods of rain or drizzle beginning after midnight. Low 5 C.

Friday: Periods of rain or drizzle ending in the morning then cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Temperature steady near 5 C.

Saturday: Sunny. High 8.

Sunday: Periods of rain. High 4 C.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 3 C.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 5 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 5 C.