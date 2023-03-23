Fog advisory ends for the London region
A fog advisory that covered most of southern Ontario has been lifted.
Poor driving conditions were reported Thursday morning throughout the region as dense fog spread across area roads.
Temperatures for the next few days will be slightly above seasonal with more rain possible on the weekend.
Here's a look at the forecast:
Thursday: Periods of rain ending this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating near noon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 9.
Thursday Night: A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.
Friday: Mainly sunny. High 8. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning. UV index 6 or high.
Saturday: Showers. Windy. High 8.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 6.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.
-
The red flags to watch out for when investing onlineThe Manitoba Securities Commission is warning the public it has seen a dramatic increase in fraudulent online investment websites.
-
New councillor for South BruceRon Schnurr is coming back to South Bruce council. The Municipality appointed Schnurr, to take over from Mildmay-Carrick councillor, Audrey Bross who resigned in February.
-
Driver hospitalized in critical condition after crashing Jaguar into median: Surrey RCMPOne man is in critical condition in hospital after police say he lost control of his vehicle while speeding in Surrey and struck a median.
-
Strathcona residents say Toronto shelter hotels failed promise of permanent housingAnother hotel-turned-shelter in Toronto has told residents they will have to relocate next month.
-
Popular restaurant chain to open flagship at Yorkdale Shopping CentreEarl’s is opening another location in Toronto this spring.
-
Coutts, Alta., border agents seize $3.6M of methamphetamineAuthorities say charges have been laid against a Calgary resident in connection with the attempted importation of 300 kilograms of methamphetamine at the Coutts, Alta., border crossing.
-
Cemetery running out of room, Sudbury OKs $4M expansionWith a waitlist in place for some burial services, Greater Sudbury has approved a $4 million expansion of the Civic Memorial Mausoleum.
-
Welcome back Zellers: Cambridge location opens amid wave of nostalgiaThe resurrection of Zellers is officially underway in Waterloo region with the Cambridge location opening its doors to a handful of eager fans who lined up ahead of the store's official reopening.
-
Taxi fares could soon cost more in LethbridgeResidents who rely on taxis in Lethbridge may soon need to pay more, thanks to a city decision.