Fog advisory ends for the London region

A fog advisory that covered most of southern Ontario has been lifted.

Poor driving conditions were reported Thursday morning throughout the region as dense fog spread across area roads.

Temperatures for the next few days will be slightly above seasonal with more rain possible on the weekend.

Here's a look at the forecast:

Thursday: Periods of rain ending this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating near noon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 9.

Thursday Night: A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Friday: Mainly sunny. High 8. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning. UV index 6 or high.

Saturday: Showers. Windy. High 8.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 6.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.