Fog advisories in effect from Windsor to Muskoka
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Producer
Kristylee Varley
Fog advisories blanket all of southern Ontario Thursday morning, stretching from Windsor-Essex through London-Middlesex up to Parry Sound-Muskoka.
Environment Canada says “near zero visibility” is expected early in the morning.
Thursday: Mainly cloudy. Clearing late this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 18.
Thursday Night: Clear. Low 12.
Friday: Mainly sunny. High 21.
Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 21.
Sunday: Sunny. High 16.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 15.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 17.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 16.
