Fog advisories issued across Simcoe Muskoka

Thick fog settles in southern Ontario. (Jan. 21, 2017)

Patches of dense fog could impact visibility for commuters across Simcoe Muskoka Wednesday morning, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency has issued a fog advisory for parts of Simcoe and Dufferin Counties, Grey Bruce and Muskoka.

"Areas of dense fog with near-zero visibility are likely," the statement reads.

Environment Canada said the fog will clear up mid-Wednesday morning.

