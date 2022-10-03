Fog advisories issued for 2 regions of Vancouver Island

Environment Canada is warning of extremely limited visibility in parts of Vancouver Island on Monday due to fog.

Fog advisories have been issued for West Vancouver Island and North Vancouver Island, with thick fog expected to appear early Monday afternoon.

"Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring," said Environment Canada in an advisory Monday morning.

The fog is expected to dissipate late Monday afternoon, before redeveloping overnight. The fog is then expected to linger until midday Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.

The latest updates on weather alerts on Vancouver Island can be found on the Environment Canada website.