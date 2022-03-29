Fog advisories issued throughout western, central Alberta

Fog shrouded parts of the capital region and western Alberta early Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada issued fog advisories for communities as far west as Hinton, as well as the municipalities surrounding Edmonton.

"Dense fog patches continue this morning causing near zero visibility," the advisory read.

"Conditions will improve later this morning."

Fog advisories are issued when fog reduces visibility to or near zero.

Commuters were advised to ensure their vehicle lights were on and maintain a safe distance behind other drivers.