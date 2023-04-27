Fog advisory ends for all of Manitoba

The foggy weather has cleared up and the fog advisory has ended in Manitoba.

This news comes after Environment and Climate Chance Canada (ECCC) issued a fog advisory for a number of communities early on Thursday morning, including Dauphin, Selkirk and Arborg.

The weather agency said that conditions had become favourable for the development of a “dense” fog amid clear skies, light winds and recent rainfall.

The fog was predicted to improve throughout the morning.

Those who travel during foggy conditions should prepare for poor visibility, and slow down, watch for tail lights and be prepared to stop if visibility is reduced while driving.