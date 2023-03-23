Fog advisory ends for the London region
A fog advisory that covered most of southern Ontario has been lifted.
Poor driving conditions were reported Thursday morning throughout the region as dense fog spread across area roads.
Temperatures for the next few days will be slightly above seasonal with more rain possible on the weekend.
Here's a look at the forecast:
Thursday: Periods of rain ending this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating near noon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 9.
Thursday Night: A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.
Friday: Mainly sunny. High 8. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning. UV index 6 or high.
Saturday: Showers. Windy. High 8.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 6.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.
-
TTC tokens will no longer be sold anywhere starting SaturdayThe TTC says March 24 will be the last day riders can purchase tokens at third-party retailers, including convenience stores, pharmacies and grocery stores.
-
Enbridge 'disappointed' as environmental review for Line 5 tunnel extendedCanadian pipeline giant Enbridge Inc. has been dealt another setback on its Line 5 replacement project in Michigan.
-
Number with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals rises again as BCCDC tweaks wastewater reportingThe number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C. rose again this week, reaching its highest level since mid-January.
-
Freezing rain possible this weekendA special weather statement is in effect across southwestern Ontario. Environment Canada said freezing rain and strong winds are possible Saturday.
-
Backstage with Disney’s Aladdin at the NACOn Thursday, CTV News Ottawa had the exclusive opportunity to tour behind the scenes of Disney's Aladdin at the National Arts Centre.
-
Saskatoon police arrest 2 men with sawed-off riflesSaskatoon police arrested two men and seized two sawed-off rifles after executing a search warrant in Riversdale on Wednesday.
-
'Think Brita filter but a thousand times better': New UBC water treatment zaps chemicalsResearchers out of the University of British Columbia have developed a new treatment designed to remove "forever chemicals" from drinking water for good.
-
Missing man from West Shore found safe weeks after disappearanceMounties in Langford, B.C., say a man who was reported missing last month has been found safe.
-
'It was pretty busy': Vendors optimistic about the future of Winnipeg's downtownWith the sale of Portage Place in the works, more people living and working in downtown Winnipeg, and a full slate of events planned for the summer, vendors and stakeholders think the future looks bright for the city's beleaguered core area.