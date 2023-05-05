Fog advisory ends for Waterloo-Wellington

Commuters in Waterloo region, Wellington County, and several Southern Ontario communities had a foggy drive Friday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Waterloo-Wellington and said zero visibility was expected in some areas.

The advisory was called off by mid-morning.

Similar statements were in effect for Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant, and Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk.