iHeartRadio

Fog advisory ends in Waterloo Region

A foggy morning at Spring Garden Natural Area in Windsor, Ont., on Dec. 10, 2020. (Courtesy Cathy Bocchini)

Environment Canada has ended a fog advisory for Waterloo Region.

It came into effect just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday and ended around 11:30 a.m.

The national weather authority reported visibility may be significantly reduced and warns drivers to travel cautiously when driving through heavily fogged areas.

The agency said visibility was 500 metres or less in dense fog.

12