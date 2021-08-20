Fog advisory for parts of Simcoe Muskoka
CTVBarrieNews.ca Producer
Nicole King
Environment Canada issued a fog advisory Friday morning for parts of Simcoe Muskoka.
The advisory is in place for:
Orillia
Lagoon City
Washago
Bracebridge
Gravenhurst
Port Carling
Port Severn
Town of Parry Sound
Rosseau
Killbear Park
Hanover
Dundalk
Southern Grey County
Owen Sound
Blue Mountains
Northern Grey County
Environment Canda said locally dense fog would continue for a few more hours early this morning.
Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.
The sun is expected to burn off the fog as mainly sunny conditions are expected with a high of 30, feeling like 38 with the humidex 38. The UV index 8 or very high.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
