Fog advisory for second straight morning in Waterloo-Wellington

Dense fog near Bridge Street in Kitchener. (Jan. 21, 2017)

Thursday marks the second straight morning a fog advisory has been put in place for Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

Environment Canada asked drivers to be cautious on the roads before ending the advisory around 8 a.m. 

Advisories were also in place for Oxford-Brant and several other Southern Ontario communities.

On Wednesday morning, a number of crashes were reported amidst foggy conditions.

