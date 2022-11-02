Fog advisory in effect for Central Ontario Region

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring over some areas.

The fog is expected to dissipate late this morning.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.

If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

CTV's weather specialist, KC Colby says temperatures are expected to reach 15C by the afternoon, double the high for this time of year.

Thursday will have a daytime high of 16C and the temperatures continue to climb for Friday, with a high of 20C.