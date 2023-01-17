Fog advisory in effect for London-Middlesex and surrounding areas

Freezing rain warnings have changed to fog advisories in the London region.

London-Middlesex, Oxford-Brant, Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce are all under the advisory.

Environment Canada is warning of near-zero visibility that is expected to continue into Tuesday afternoon.

Visibility is expected to improve from west to east this afternoon and fog may be slower to dissipate over areas of higher terrain.

Tuesday: Showers or drizzle. Fog patches dissipating this afternoon. High 7.

Tuesday Night: A few rain showers or drizzle changing to a few flurries or drizzle near midnight. Low plus 2.

Wednesday: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of flurries or drizzle changing to 40 per cent chance of drizzle near noon. Temperature steady near plus 2.

Thursday: Periods of freezing rain or rain. Windy. High plus 2.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.