Fog advisory in effect for most of central Ontario


A fog advisory is in effect on Fri. Aug. 25, 2023. (CTV NEWS/BARRIE)

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for most of Central Ontario.

Thick fog is expected in some areas and can create hazardous driving conditions.

The national weather agency asks drivers in these areas to be especially cautious this morning:

  • Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
  • Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
  • Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
  • Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
  • Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
  • Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
  • Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
  • Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
  • Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
  • Huntsville - Baysville
  • Port Carling - Port Severn
  • Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region

 

