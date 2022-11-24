Fog advisory in effect for most of southern Ontario with 'near-zero' visibility in some areas

Drivers are being warned of near zero visibility on the roads this morning as the GTA and much of southern Ontario sit under a fog advisory.

“Persistent fog with visibility near zero is forming in some areas and will continue through the early morning hours,” Environment Canada warned in its advisory early Thursday.

The fog is expected to dissipate rapidly through the morning. However, people are being advised that “travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations” until it does.

The advisory is in effect for the Greater Toronto Area and a wide swath of southern Ontario, roughly from the London area in the west over to Kingston in the east.

Toronto Pearson International Airport warned that the foggy weather is causing some delays for arriving passengers.

“To maintain safe operations, the flow of arrivals has been reduced by NAV Canada as a result of fog affecting the region,” the airport said in a tweet. “The airport continues to operate, but inbound flights may be delayed.”

Pearson is advising passengers to check their flight time and status with their airline before leaving for the airport.

When the fog clears, a mix of sun cloud is expected in Toronto for much of the day, with a high of 8C expected.

Periods of rain or drizzle are expected to begin after midnight with an overnight low of 5C.