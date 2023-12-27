Fog advisory in effect for much of northeastern Ont.

Heavy fog is expected to persist across much of northeastern Ontario on Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued fog advisories for most communities in the region, including areas near Greater Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Elliot Lake, Kirkland Lake, Manitoulin Island, Blind River and Killarney.

“Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring over some areas,” Environment Canada said.

“Areas of dense fog are affecting portions of northeastern Ontario this morning. Visibility is expected to improve for most areas later this morning, though some areas may continue to have lower visibilities into the afternoon.”

Travel could suddenly become hazardous as fog can quickly blanket areas. If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca.