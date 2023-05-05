Fog advisory in effect for the London region

A fog advisory is in effect for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant and Elgin counties.

Near zero visibility is being reported in some areas with dense fog expected to persist Friday morning.

Visibility is expected to improve by mid morning.

Environment Canada warns that travel could be hazardous in some areas — slow down, watch for tail lights and be prepared to stop.

Friday: Mainly cloudy. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 16. UV index 7 or high.

Friday Night: Clearing this evening. Low plus 3 with risk of frost.

Saturday: Mainly sunny. High 19. UV index 7 or high.

Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 20.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 21.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 16.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 20.