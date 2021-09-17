iHeartRadio

Fog advisory in effect for Waterloo Region

A school bus is seen driving in the fog north of London, Ont. on Friday, Sep. 17, 2021. (Sean Irvine / CTV London)

A fog advisory is in effect for Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge, Guelph, Erin and Southern Wellington County.

Environment Canada is calling for dense fog across the region this morning before dissipating later today.

The weather agency warns that visibility may be “significantly and suddenly” reduced and travel could be dangerous in some locations.

12