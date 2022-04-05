Fog advisory in effect for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Windsor and Essex County.
The advisory says areas of dense fog with near zero visibility have developed.
Conditions are expected to improve through the morning.
“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility,” states the advisory.
Morning school buses have been cancelled for Essex County. Buses are running in the afternoon. All Windsor buses are running.
Increasing cloudiness early in the evening, then a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Fog patches developing before morning and down to a low of 7C.
Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle in the morning, with periods of rain beginning in the afternoon. High of 12C.
A mix of sun and cloud on Thursday with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 13C.
Friday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 10C.
