Fog advisory in effect for Windsor-Essex

Fog advisories remain in effect for all of southwestern Ontario including Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Fog is expected to dissipate late this morning but in the meantime, Environment Canada warns that visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

Wednesday: Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 17.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 6.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing near noon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 19.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 21.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

Sunday: Cloudy. High 17.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 15.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 16.