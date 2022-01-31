Fog advisory in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The forecaster says there will be freezing fog Monday morning.

The hazards include near zero visibility and untreated surfaces may become icy and slippery.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

The fog patches are expected to dissipate later Monday morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -5C, but a wind chill of -16C Monday morning.

A few clouds tonight, wind steady into the evening with a low of -8C.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Tuesday will be sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. South wind gusting to 40km/h in the morning and a high 3C.

Rain overnight and a down to a low 0C.

Snow on Wednesday with a high -1C.

Thursday is expected to see more snow and a high -6C.

Cloudy on Friday with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high -9C.

The average high temperature this time of year is -1C and the average low is -8C.