Fog advisory in place, warnings of ‘near zero’ visibility
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
As a veil of fog rolls through Windsor-Essex, Environment Canada warns visibility could be “near zero.”
The forecaster issued a fog advisory Tuesday evening for Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex areas that is expected to last through Wednesday morning.
Environment Canada says the fog is causing significantly reduced visibilities and travel is expected to be “hazardous” in some areas.
The fog is expect to remain in place through the evening, dissipating by late Wednesday morning or early afternoon.
