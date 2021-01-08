A fog advisory was issued Friday evening for Lethbridge and surrounding areas, including Coaldale, Raymond, Stirling, Barons, Coalhurst and other communities.

The advisory was issued by Environment Canada at 6:21 p.m. Friday evening.

It advised motorists that "near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring over some areas.

"Large areas of dense fog reducing visibilities on highways are once again forming over much of southeastern Alberta. In addition to the reduced visibility, the fog may create a layer of ice on roads making for slippery road conditions."

It added that the areas of fog were expected to expand until late in the night and possibly until Saturday morning.

Travel is expected to be hazardous, with visibility reduced to near zero in some areas.

The advisory is in effect for the following communities:

* City of Lethbridge

* Co. of Forty Mile near Skiff

* Co. of Lethbridge near Coaldale

* Co. of Lethbridge near Picture Butte and Turin

* Co. of Warner near Milk River and Coutts

* Co. of Warner near Raymond Stirling and New Dayton

* Co. of Warner near Warner

* Co. of Warner near Wrentham

* Co. of Warner near Writing-On-Stone Prov. Park

* M.D. of Taber near Grassy Lake and Hwys 877 and 513

* M.D. of Taber near Taber and Barnwell

* M.D. of Taber near Vauxhall and Hays