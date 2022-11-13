Fog advisory issued for Medicine Hat, surrounding areas

A weather advisory was issued for parts of southeastern Alberta Sunday morning by Environment Canada but it wasn't for snow.

It was for fog.

The weather experts advised that "near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring."

Fog was forecast to lift by noon.

The following communities were advised that "travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance."

City of Medicine Hat;

County of Forty Mile near Bow Island and Whitla;

County of Newell near Patricia;

County of Newell near Tilley and Rolling Hills;

Cypress County near Bowell and Redcliff;

Cypress County near Bowmanton Schuler and Hilda;

Cypress County near CFB Suffield;

Cypress County near Dunmore and Woolchester;

Cypress County near Irvine and Walsh;

Cypress County near McNeill and Sandy Point District Park;

Cypress County near Seven Persons;

Cypress County near Suffield and Hwy 879;

Cypress County near Tide Lake;

S.A. 2 near Bindloss Empress and Social Plains;

S.A. 2 near Buffalo and Cavendish;

S.A. 2 near Iddesleigh and Dinosaur Prov. Park; and

S.A. 2 near Jenner and Atlee.

Other areas around Cypress Hills Provincial Park were advised that foggy conditions might persist through the afternoon.