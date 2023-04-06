Fog advisory lifted for Ottawa

A fog advisory has been lifted for Ottawa, as heavy fog moves out of the region.

Environment Canada issued the advisory Thursday morning as a blanket of fog blanketed the region.

The fog contributed to delays at the Ottawa International Airport through the morning.

The forecast calls for a mainly sunny day today. High 9 C, with the temperature falling to +4 C this afternoon.

Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries overnight. Low -4 C.

A mix of sun and cloud on Friday, with a chance of flurries. High +2 C.

The outlook for Saturday calls for sunshine and a high of 6 C. Sunday will see sunny skies and a high of 11 C.