Fog advisory issued for Parry Sound, Muskoka

Several regions across Ontario are under a fog advisory Monday morning, including Parry Sound-Muskoka.

Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Port Severn, Parry Sound, and the surrounding area will experience dense fog throughout the morning, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency warns drivers that visibility may be significantly reduced and asks that anyone on the road take extra precautions.

