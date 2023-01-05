Fog advisory issued for Saskatoon

The City of Saskatoon and the surrounding area are under a fog advisory.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), there will be near visibility in some areas.

The fog is expected to lift by Thursday afternoon but ECCC said it will return for some regions.

Travellers are advised to be prepared for near-zero visibility. ECCC said drivers in these areas can reduce driving speed, watch for tail lights on the vehicle ahead and be prepared to stop.