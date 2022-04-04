Fog advisory issued for Simcoe Muskoka
CTVNews.ca Barrie Videographer
Kraig Krause
Heavy fog is moving its way through parts of central Ontario Monday morning.
Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for communities across the region including:
- Barrie
- Midland
- Orillia
- Coldwater
- Orr Lake
- Parry Sound
- Port Carling
- Port Severn
The weather agency is warning area residents that visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.
According to Environment Canada, with temperatures around the freezing mark, the fog may deposit ice on untreated surfaces, causing some roads to be slippery.
Conditions are expected to improve through the morning.
