Fog advisory issued for Sudbury, North Bay, Elliot Lake

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory Friday morning for communities in northeastern Ontario.

Affected areas include Greater Sudbury and vicinity, Elliot Lake, North Bay, Powassan, Mattawa, West Nipissing, French River, Ranger Lake, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Blind River, Thessalon, Espanola, Killarney, Temiskaming Shores and Temagami.

“Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring over some areas,” the advisory said.

“Significantly reduced visibilities in fog ... Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

Conditions are expected to improve later this morning.

To report severe weather, send an email or tweet reports using #ONStorm.