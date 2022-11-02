Fog advisory issued for Waterloo region for second morning in a row

Especially foggy conditions in Waterloo region have once again prompted a notice from Environment Canada.

The weather agency declared that a fog advisory was in affect early Wednesday morning.

Near zero visibility is expected in some areas until later in the morning. Environment Canada recommends drivers slow down, watch for tail lights ahead, and prepare to stop.

This comes a day after foggy conditions prompted school bus delays in the region. As of early Wednesday morning, only a few bus delays have been reported.