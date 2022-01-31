iHeartRadio

Fog advisory lifted by Environment Canada

A school bus is seen navigating the fog within the city of London, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2021. (Sean Irvine/ CTV London)

Environment Canada has lifted a fog advisory it issued for most of Southwestern Ontario Monday morning.

It included London-Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford-Brant, Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex.

There were several crashes reported throughout the region Monday morning as a result.

The advisory was lifted late Monday morning.

12