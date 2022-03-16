Fog advisory lifted for southwestern Ontario

Environment Canada has ended a fog advisory for southwestern Ontario Wednesday.

It stretched from Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent and extended into London-Middlesex, Lambton, Elgin, Oxford, Brant, Huron- Perth, Grey-Bruce, Norfolk and Haldimand.

It was lifted just before 12:30 p.m.

There were some reported crashes throughout the region but police aren't reporting any serious injuries at this time.