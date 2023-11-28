Fog advisory reissued for B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island
A fog advisory was reissued for much of B.C.’s South Coast and Vancouver Island Tuesday afternoon, with Environment Canada warning of "near-zero visibility" throughout the region.
The weather alert covers Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria, the Sunshine Coast, the Southern Gulf Islands and East Vancouver Island.
A blanket of fog has come and gone since Sunday. The weather agency says near-zero visibility conditions could return Tuesday night and persist into Wednesday morning, and are expected to ease up by mid-day.
Environment Canada notes that conditions could be hazardous for commuters.
"Areas in fog that fall below freezing will have a risk of developing slippery surfaces," the advisory says.
"If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance."
People are being encouraged to monitor conditions by checking online.
