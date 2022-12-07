Fog advisory returns to Waterloo region

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for the Region of Waterloo and parts of Wellington County.

The weather agency says dense fog is expected again tonight into Thursday morning.

This is the second day in a row a fog advisory has been issued for the area.

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” the advisory says.