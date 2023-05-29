iHeartRadio

Fog bringing near-zero visibility to parts of Manitoba


image.jpg

Fog has blanketed parts of northern Manitoba on Monday morning, bringing poor visibility to the area.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a fog advisory for several Manitoba communities on Monday, including Thompson, The Pas and Norway House. 

The weather agency said visibility in these areas may be “significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.”

Anyone driving in these communities should be prepared for poor visibility.

12